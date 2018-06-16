1 shot, killed in California neighborhood

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating Saturday's second early morning shooting.

The call for this shooting came in around 3:20 a.m., MetroSafe said. Police were called to the 2100 block of Grand Avenue, which is in the California neighborhood.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

One person was killed in this incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.