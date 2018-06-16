1 shot, killed in California neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 shot, killed in California neighborhood

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating Saturday's second early morning shooting. 

The call for this shooting came in around 3:20 a.m., MetroSafe said. Police were called to the 2100 block of Grand Avenue, which is in the California neighborhood. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

One person was killed in this incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly