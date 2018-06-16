Man shot, killed in California neighborhood identified

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man shot and killed in Saturday's second early morning shooting has been identified.

The call for this shooting came shortly before 3:30 a.m., MetroSafe said. Police were called to the 2100 block of Grand Avenue, which is in the California neighborhood.

An LMPD spokesperson confirmed, police arrived on that scene to find a black male in his 20's, dead at the scene of apparent gunshot wounds.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Darryl Turpin Jr., 26, from Bowling Green. His cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating and there are no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

