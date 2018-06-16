Technology helps France beat gritty Australia 2-1 in Group C - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Technology helps France beat gritty Australia 2-1 in Group C

(AP Photo/Darko Bandic). France player celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic). France player celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
(AP Photo/Darko Bandic). Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan looks to the ball as France's Paul Pogba scores his side second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Satur... (AP Photo/Darko Bandic). Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan looks to the ball as France's Paul Pogba scores his side second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Satur...
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). ADDS THAT HE SCORES THE SECOND GOAL France's Paul Pogba, second left, scores his side's second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Satur... (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). ADDS THAT HE SCORES THE SECOND GOAL France's Paul Pogba, second left, scores his side's second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Satur...
(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). France's Paul Pogba, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 1... (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). France's Paul Pogba, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 1...

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
AP Sports Writer

KAZAN, Russia (AP) - Technology twice helped France at the World Cup on Saturday in its 2-1 victory over Australia in Group C.

The French team was given a penalty kick, eventually converted by Antoine Griezmann in the 58th minute, after the referee watched the replay of a foul on the sideline.

Paul Pogba later scored the winning goal in the 81st minute, and goal-line technology was used to confirm the ball had crossed the line after bouncing down off the crossbar.

Australia captain Mile Jedinak had briefly equalized for Australia from the penalty spot in the 62nd after Samuel Umtiti handled the ball in the area.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California moves to clear coffee of cancer-risk stigma

    California moves to clear coffee of cancer-risk stigma

    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:38 AM EDT2018-06-16 05:38:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-06-16 12:11:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk into a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. State health officials proposed a regulation change Friday, June 15, 2018, that would declare coffee ...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk into a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. State health officials proposed a regulation change Friday, June 15, 2018, that would declare coffee ...

    California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

    More >>

    California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

    More >>

  • Texas governor's plan after school shooting meets pushback

    Texas governor's plan after school shooting meets pushback

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:51:57 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-06-16 12:11:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.More >>
    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.More >>

  • State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:48:53 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-06-16 12:11:47 GMT
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly