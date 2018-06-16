Technology helps France beat gritty Australia 2-1 in Group C

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). France's Paul Pogba, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 1...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). ADDS THAT HE SCORES THE SECOND GOAL France's Paul Pogba, second left, scores his side's second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Satur...

(AP Photo/Darko Bandic). Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan looks to the ball as France's Paul Pogba scores his side second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Satur...

(AP Photo/Darko Bandic). France player celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the group C match between France and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

AP Sports Writer

KAZAN, Russia (AP) - Technology twice helped France at the World Cup on Saturday in its 2-1 victory over Australia in Group C.

The French team was given a penalty kick, eventually converted by Antoine Griezmann in the 58th minute, after the referee watched the replay of a foul on the sideline.

Paul Pogba later scored the winning goal in the 81st minute, and goal-line technology was used to confirm the ball had crossed the line after bouncing down off the crossbar.

Australia captain Mile Jedinak had briefly equalized for Australia from the penalty spot in the 62nd after Samuel Umtiti handled the ball in the area.

