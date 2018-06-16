Authorities continue 'massive manhunt' for 2 inmates; 1 in custody

The men used a pipe to break through the jail's outer wall (WFIE)

Authorities tell us an escaped inmate has been captured.

We're told 28-year-old Justin Bray was caught, and he is being held on a $1 million bond. He was caught near the New Harmony bridge, authorities say.

A "massive manhunt" is underway for the two other inmates continues, according to law enforcement.

According to the White County Sheriff's Office, three inmates managed to get out of the jail around 3:05 a.m. Saturday. But it wasn't until 5:30 a.m. that correction officers realized they had escaped.

Just arrived in Carmi, where three men escaped from the White County jail last night. One of those men was being held for murder. pic.twitter.com/U2RM8BD5Iy — Adam Pyle ?? (@Adam14News) June 16, 2018

The two remaining escaped inmates are:

Zachery Shock, 24-years-old, McLeansboro, Illinois 5'10" 175-pounds Brown hair, blue eyes Charges: Aggravated battery with firearm; Murder

Johnny Tipton, 61-years-old, Elizabethtown, Illinois 5'9" 200-pounds Gray hair, blue eyes Charges: Theft; Possession of stolen property



White County Sheriff's Office says a pipe was used to break part of the outside concrete block and brick wall, creating a hole for the men to go through.

This is where jail officials say the three men used a pipe to knock a hole in the exterior wall of the building and escape. pic.twitter.com/QRkgPGZIVu — Adam Pyle ?? (@Adam14News) June 16, 2018

After making their way through the wall, the three men were spotted on surveillance video running down an alley at 3:05 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the location of these three men is asked to contact the sheriff's office, 618-382-5321. We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.