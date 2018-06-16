Authorities continue 'massive manhunt' for 2 inmates; 1 in custo - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Authorities continue 'massive manhunt' for 2 inmates; 1 in custody

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The men used a pipe to break through the jail's outer wall (WFIE) The men used a pipe to break through the jail's outer wall (WFIE)
Justin Bray, 28-years-old (Source: white County Jail) Justin Bray, 28-years-old (Source: white County Jail)
Zachery Shock, 24 (Source: White County Jail) Zachery Shock, 24 (Source: White County Jail)
Johnny Tipton, 61 (Source: White County Jail) Johnny Tipton, 61 (Source: White County Jail)
(Source: City of Carmi Police Department) (Source: City of Carmi Police Department)
WHITE CO., IL (WFIE) -

Authorities tell us an escaped inmate has been captured.

We're told 28-year-old Justin Bray was caught, and he is being held on a $1 million bond. He was caught near the New Harmony bridge, authorities say. 

A "massive manhunt" is underway for the two other inmates continues, according to law enforcement.

According to the White County Sheriff's Office, three inmates managed to get out of the jail around 3:05 a.m. Saturday. But it wasn't until 5:30 a.m. that correction officers realized they had escaped.

The two remaining escaped inmates are:

  • Zachery Shock, 24-years-old, McLeansboro, Illinois
    • 5'10"
    • 175-pounds
    • Brown hair, blue eyes
    • Charges: Aggravated battery with firearm; Murder
  • Johnny Tipton, 61-years-old, Elizabethtown, Illinois
    • 5'9"
    • 200-pounds
    • Gray hair, blue eyes
    • Charges: Theft; Possession of stolen property

White County Sheriff's Office says a pipe was used to break part of the outside concrete block and brick wall, creating a hole for the men to go through.

After making their way through the wall, the three men were spotted on surveillance video running down an alley at 3:05 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the location of these three men is asked to contact the sheriff's office, 618-382-5321. We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly