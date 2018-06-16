'Massive manhunt' continues for 3 escaped inmates

The men used a pipe to break through the jail's outer wall (WFIE)

The search for three inmates continues and law enforcement now says a "massive manhunt" is underway.

According to the White County Sheriff's Office, three inmates managed to get out of the jail around 3:05 a.m. Saturday. But it wasn't until 5:30 a.m. that correction officers realized they had escaped.

Just arrived in Carmi, where three men escaped from the White County jail last night. One of those men was being held for murder. pic.twitter.com/U2RM8BD5Iy — Adam Pyle ?? (@Adam14News) June 16, 2018

The escaped inmates are:

Justin Bray, 28-years-old, Allendale, Illinois 6' 185-pounds Brown hair, hazel eyes Charges: Unlawful use of weapon; Resisting/obstructing peace officer; Aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude

Zachery Shock, 24-years-old, McLeansboro, Illinois 5'10" 175-pounds Brown hair, blue eyes Charges: Aggravated battery with firearm; Murder

Johnny Tipton, 61-years-old, Elizabethtown, Illinois 5'9" 200-pounds Gray hair, blue eyes Charges: Theft; Possession of stolen property



White County Sheriff's Office says a pipe was used to break part of the outside concrete block and brick wall, creating a hole for the men to go through.

This is where jail officials say the three men used a pipe to knock a hole in the exterior wall of the building and escape. pic.twitter.com/QRkgPGZIVu — Adam Pyle ?? (@Adam14News) June 16, 2018

After making their way through the wall, the three men were spotted on surveillance video running down an alley at 3:05 a.m.

An official with the White County Sheriff's Office confirms to 14 News, authorities were in pursuit of one of the inmates at one point. It is unknown at this time if that inmate was taken back into custody, or the pursuit ended.

That same sheriff's official says this is now, "a massive manhunt."

Anyone with information regarding the location of these three men is asked to contact the sheriff's office, 618-382-5321. We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

