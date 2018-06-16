'Massive manhunt' continues for 3 escaped inmates - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

'Massive manhunt' continues for 3 escaped inmates

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
WHITE CO., IL (WFIE) -

The search for three inmates continues and law enforcement now says a "massive manhunt" is underway.

According to the White County Sheriff's Office, three inmates managed to get out of the jail around 3:05 a.m. Saturday. But it wasn't until 5:30 a.m. that correction officers realized they had escaped.

The escaped inmates are:

  • Justin Bray, 28-years-old, Allendale, Illinois
    • 6'
    • 185-pounds
    • Brown hair, hazel eyes
    • Charges: Unlawful use of weapon; Resisting/obstructing peace officer; Aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude
  • Zachery Shock, 24-years-old, McLeansboro, Illinois
    • 5'10"
    • 175-pounds
    • Brown hair, blue eyes
    • Charges: Aggravated battery with firearm; Murder
  • Johnny Tipton, 61-years-old, Elizabethtown, Illinois
    • 5'9"
    • 200-pounds
    • Gray hair, blue eyes
    • Charges: Theft; Possession of stolen property

White County Sheriff's Office says a pipe was used to break part of the outside concrete block and brick wall, creating a hole for the men to go through.

After making their way through the wall, the three men were spotted on surveillance video running down an alley at 3:05 a.m.

An official with the White County Sheriff's Office confirms to 14 News, authorities were in pursuit of one of the inmates at one point. It is unknown at this time if that inmate was taken back into custody, or the pursuit ended.

That same sheriff's official says this is now, "a massive manhunt."

Anyone with information regarding the location of these three men is asked to contact the sheriff's office, 618-382-5321. We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

