Body of missing 6-year-old found in White River - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Body of missing 6-year-old found in White River

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Six-year-old Brendan Sperry was last seen playing in the river on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Six-year-old Brendan Sperry was last seen playing in the river on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
There were six different agencies searching for Brendan. (Source: WAVE 3 News) There were six different agencies searching for Brendan. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - The body of a missing Indiana boy has been found. 

Brendan Sperry, 6, was swept away from his family Thursday afternoon while playing on a sandbar with family members. WTHR reported that his family said he waded into the water and was dragged away by the current. 

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed that Sperry's body was found in the east fork of the White River around 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

He was found around a half a mile south of the State Road 46 bridge, also known as the Robert Stewart Bridge. 

