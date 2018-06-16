Body of missing 6-year-old found in White River

There were six different agencies searching for Brendan. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Six-year-old Brendan Sperry was last seen playing in the river on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - The body of a missing Indiana boy has been found.

Brendan Sperry, 6, was swept away from his family Thursday afternoon while playing on a sandbar with family members. WTHR reported that his family said he waded into the water and was dragged away by the current.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ Search for 6-year-old Columbus boy suspended for a second night

+ Child missing in Flat Rock River in Columbus, IN

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed that Sperry's body was found in the east fork of the White River around 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

He was found around a half a mile south of the State Road 46 bridge, also known as the Robert Stewart Bridge.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.