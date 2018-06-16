Cossacks to display 'military skills' in World Cup city - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cossacks to display 'military skills' in World Cup city

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File). FILE - In this file photo from May 13, 2018, Cossacks practice on the bank of the Don river near the World Cup stadium before a Russian league match between Rostov and Ural, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File). FILE - In this file photo from May 13, 2018, Cossacks practice on the bank of the Don river near the World Cup stadium before a Russian league match between Rostov and Ural, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (AP) - A senior official in Russia's southern Rostov region says Cossack patrols in this World Cup city will "display their military skills" and not replace the role of police.

Deputy regional governor Igor Guskov told reporters Saturday that members of the academy of the self-governing militia would take part in horseback patrols along the Don River, but weren't strictly given the responsibility of providing security.

Guskov said that "we are all Cossacks here," adding that a number of public events planned in the city would involve Cossack culture.

Authorities have boosted the police presence before Sunday's match between Brazil and Switzerland. They are expecting up to 250,000 fans to visit through July 2, when the city hosts the last of its five games.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Slain Kansas deputies were both parents

    The Latest: Slain Kansas deputies were both parents

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:29:06 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:30:41 GMT
    (Kansas City Kansas police department via AP). This undated photo combo provided by Kansas City, Kansas police department shows from left, Deputy Theresa King and DeputyPatrick Rohrer. Kansas City police confirmed that Rohrer and King died from injurie...(Kansas City Kansas police department via AP). This undated photo combo provided by Kansas City, Kansas police department shows from left, Deputy Theresa King and DeputyPatrick Rohrer. Kansas City police confirmed that Rohrer and King died from injurie...
    Authorities say two Kansas deputies who were fatally shot while transporting an inmate between jail and a courthouse both had children.More >>
    Authorities say two Kansas deputies who were fatally shot while transporting an inmate between jail and a courthouse both had children.More >>

  • Texas governor's plan after school shooting meets pushback

    Texas governor's plan after school shooting meets pushback

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:51:57 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:30:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.More >>
    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.More >>

  • State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:48:53 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:30:35 GMT
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly