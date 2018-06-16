Nadal gets 24 Hours Le Mans race underway - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Nadal gets 24 Hours Le Mans race underway

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to supporters prior to the start of the 86th 24-hour Le Mans endurance race, in Le Mans, western France, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to supporters prior to the start of the 86th 24-hour Le Mans endurance race, in Le Mans, western France, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Driver of the Toyota TS050 Hybrid No8, Fernando Alonso of Spain, walks on the track prior to the start of the 86th 24-hour Le Mans endurance race, in Le Mans, western France, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Driver of the Toyota TS050 Hybrid No8, Fernando Alonso of Spain, walks on the track prior to the start of the 86th 24-hour Le Mans endurance race, in Le Mans, western France, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Spain's Rafael Nadal walks on the track prior to the start of the 86th 24-hour Le Mans endurance race, in Le Mans, western France, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Spain's Rafael Nadal walks on the track prior to the start of the 86th 24-hour Le Mans endurance race, in Le Mans, western France, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

LE MANS, France (AP) - Tennis great Rafael Nadal played the role of official starter on Saturday to get the 86th edition of the 24 Hours Le Mans classic endurance race underway amid light rain.

Former Formula One champions Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button are among 180 drivers in the crews of three.

Alonso, racing for Toyota, is competing in his first Le Mans as he bids to match British driver Graham Hill's feat of completing motorsport's unofficial Triple Crown, including wins at the Monaco Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500.

Hill, a two-time Formula One champion like Alonso, managed the feat when he won at Le Mans in 1972.

Button, who is racing for SMP, is also making his debut in Le Mans in the highest category, LMP1.

Alonso's hybrid car started from pole after teammate Kazuki Nakajima qualified fastest. Their crew is completed by Sebastien Buemi. The other Toyota is crewed by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez, and one of the two cars is favored to win.

The Toyotas quickly settled into a fight for the lead as the track was declared wet. Buemi set the early pace and was leading by 19.978 seconds after completing 17 laps of the circuit in the first hour.

Three-time Le Mans winner Andre Lotterer had to bring his Rebellion car back after losing the nose in a collision at the start.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Slain Kansas deputies were both parents

    The Latest: Slain Kansas deputies were both parents

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:29:06 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:30:41 GMT
    (Kansas City Kansas police department via AP). This undated photo combo provided by Kansas City, Kansas police department shows from left, Deputy Theresa King and DeputyPatrick Rohrer. Kansas City police confirmed that Rohrer and King died from injurie...(Kansas City Kansas police department via AP). This undated photo combo provided by Kansas City, Kansas police department shows from left, Deputy Theresa King and DeputyPatrick Rohrer. Kansas City police confirmed that Rohrer and King died from injurie...
    Authorities say two Kansas deputies who were fatally shot while transporting an inmate between jail and a courthouse both had children.More >>
    Authorities say two Kansas deputies who were fatally shot while transporting an inmate between jail and a courthouse both had children.More >>

  • Texas governor's plan after school shooting meets pushback

    Texas governor's plan after school shooting meets pushback

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:51:57 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:30:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.More >>
    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.More >>

  • State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:48:53 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:30:35 GMT
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly