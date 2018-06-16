Post-fire clean-up continues to impact Kentucky Center events

The damage to the Kentucky Center is visible from the street, and inside isn't any better. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clean up from Wednesday's three-alarm fire continues to limit access to the Kentucky Center.

Kentucky Center's building and garage will remain closed through Monday, June 18.

The Floyd Central Theatre Arts’ performances of Disney’s Newsies scheduled for June 22-23 at The Kentucky Center have been relocated to the Floyd Central Auditorium. The shows will now take place on Thursday, June 21 at 8 p.m., Friday, June 22 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 23 at 2 p.m. Buy tickets by clicking or tapping here or call (812) 542-2284. The Floyd Central Box Office is open from 9am-9pm daily.

Tickets for Aladdin, which go on sale June 18 can be purchased in person at the PNC Broadway in Louisville, by phone by calling 502-584-7777 or online at www.kentuckycenter.org.

