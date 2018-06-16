The Latest: Mickelson turns 48 and looks for a low score - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Mickelson turns 48 and looks for a low score

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Phil Mickelson turns and motions to the crowd after finishing on the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Dustin Johnson reacts after making a putt for birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - The Latest on the US Open (all times local):

Noon

Phil Mickelson won't have any trouble remembering Saturday is his birthday.

Mickelson turned 48, and he was serenaded with "Happy Birthday" when he strode to the first tee at Shinnecock to start his third round of the U.S. Open. As he stepped toward the tee shot, one fan screamed, "Hit a good birthday shot, Phil!"

And that was just the first hole.

The best present for Lefty would be contention for the title. This is the only major he has never won, and Mickelson has had two good chances at Shinnecock Hills. He opened with two pars. He remains 10 shots behind.

___

11:20 a.m.

Dustin Johnson has history on his side going into the weekend at the U.S. Open.

Johnson became the seventh player to lead by at least four shots after 36 holes in more than a century of this 72-hole championship. Only one player failed to win the trophy, and that was in 1909 when Tom McNamara sputtered on the weekend.

Johnson was the only player under par - 4-under 136 - and led by four shots over Scott Piercy and Charley Hoffman.

Three major champions were within five shots - Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose and defending champion Brooks Koepka. The sun was out, and there was just enough wind in the Hamptons for Shinnecock Hills to remain the tough test it has been over the opening two days.

