The Latest: Scottish amateur who missed cut plays as marker

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - The Latest on the US Open (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Ryan Lumsden was surprised when his phone rang around 8 p.m. Friday and it was the USGA calling.

He had missed the 36-hole cut at the U.S. Open, shooting 82-76.

The USGA asked the Scottish amateur from Northwestern University if he wanted to play Saturday at Shinnecock Hills as a marker because 67 players had made the cut. The 22-year-old from England immediately said yes.

"I thought it was always a club pro, someone who played at Shinnecock or an esteemed member," Lumsden said. "So to be given this opportunity is incredible. I'm so thankful."

He teed off with Tim Wilkinson of New Zealand at 9:07 a.m.

"I played well," Lumsden said afterward. "I didn't have my stuff the first two days to be honest. I was off. I was a little inconsistent. I came out today and I was playing a little faster, I guess a little less concerned with how was playing and good golf came from that.

"It's going to be brilliant learning lesson for me."

1:45 p.m.

For all Dustin Johnson's power and athleticism, Wayne Gretzky believes one of his greatest assets is his attitude.

Gretzky stopped by the Fox Sports booth on Saturday to chat with hosts Brad Faxon and Shane Bacon. Johnson is engaged to Gretzky's daughter, Paulina, and they have two children.

Johnson has leaned on the Great One for advice over the years. Gretzky says Johnson, who has a four-shot lead at Shinnecock Hills, never blames conditions or a golf course when something goes wrong on the course. And a lot has gone wrong over the years.

Gretzky recalled the time Johnson needed a 12-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole at Chambers Bay to win the 2015 U.S. Open. Johnson three-putted for par to finish one shot behind Jordan Spieth. The whole family went to Idaho the following day, and he says Johnson played golf with them for 20 straight days. Gretzky compared that with losing Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and playing pickup hockey the next day with amateurs.

Gretzky was at Oakmont two years ago but had to leave before the final round when Johnson won the U.S. Open.

noon

Phil Mickelson won't have any trouble remembering Saturday is his birthday.

Mickelson turned 48, and he was serenaded with "Happy Birthday" when he strode to the first tee at Shinnecock Hills to start his third round of the U.S. Open. As he stepped toward the tee shot, one fan screamed, "Hit a good birthday shot, Phil!"

And that was just the first hole.

The best present for Lefty would be contention for the title. This is the only major he has never won, and Mickelson has had two good chances at Shinnecock. He opened with two pars. He remains 10 shots behind.

11:20 a.m.

Dustin Johnson has history on his side going into the weekend at the U.S. Open.

Johnson became the seventh player to lead by at least four shots after 36 holes in more than a century of this 72-hole championship. Only one player failed to win the trophy, and that was in 1909 when Tom McNamara sputtered on the weekend.

Johnson was the only player under par - 4-under 136 - and led by four shots over Scott Piercy and Charley Hoffman.

Three major champions were within five shots - Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose and defending champion Brooks Koepka. The sun was out, and there was just enough wind in the Hamptons for Shinnecock Hills to remain the tough test it has been over the opening two days.

