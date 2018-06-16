Mexico coach spots weakness in Germany's defense - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mexico coach spots weakness in Germany's defense

(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo). Mexico players listen to Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio, left, during Mexico's official training on the eve of the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow... (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo). Mexico players listen to Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio, left, during Mexico's official training on the eve of the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow...
(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo). Mexico's Andres Guardado, center, and Mexico's Rafael Marquez, right, compete for the ball during Mexico's official training on the eve of the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzh... (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo). Mexico's Andres Guardado, center, and Mexico's Rafael Marquez, right, compete for the ball during Mexico's official training on the eve of the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzh...

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
AP Sports Writer

MOSCOW (AP) - Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has spotted a weakness in Germany's defense.

The Colombian said Saturday that Germany's four-man backline leaves itself open to being hit on the counterattack because it plays too high up the field.

"Any team that tries to play with a back four at the halfway line is exposed with 35 meters in behind them and they are not an exception," he said a day before his team takes on Germany in Group F at Luzhniki Stadium.

Still, that doesn't mean Mexico will sit deep and try to play on the counter, Osorio added.

"I believe 100 percent in our players and I think that with our midfielders we can fight for ball possession," he said. "We will not change the way we play. We have our style in the Mexican national team, and we're going to match up their game."

Mexico can go "head to head" with Germany in the middle of the park, Osorio said. He singled out Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira as particular threats in the Germany lineup, given their ability to distribute the ball.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa called on his defenders and midfielders to break up Germany's rhythm.

"We have to stop their flow. We can't let them move forward toward the goal," he said. "They're also very good at set pieces."

One area where Mexico needs to improve is scoring goals after netting just once in its last four friendlies - and that was against Scotland, which hasn't qualified for the World Cup in the last 20 years.

In response to criticism that Mexico doesn't score enough, Osorio pointed to his team's 3-0 friendly defeat of Iceland in March, and Argentina's 1-1 draw with the same opposition Saturday.

"I really believe that we have enough talent to be able to score against Germany and that's what we hope for tomorrow," he said. "We scored three goals against Iceland, and Argentina only scored one."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Texas governor's plan after school shooting meets pushback

    Texas governor's plan after school shooting meets pushback

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:51:57 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-06-16 19:20:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.More >>
    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.More >>

  • State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:48:53 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-06-16 19:20:31 GMT
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>

  • Boy tells police that driver shot family in road rage run-in

    Boy tells police that driver shot family in road rage run-in

    Friday, June 15 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-06-15 17:48:39 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-06-16 19:20:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

    Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.

    More >>

    Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly