Study: Louisville in top 25 cities for millennials

The family of 62- year-old Lonnie Bard, who was robbed and beaten to death outside of Zion Manor Senior Living last summer, said they worry they may not see justice.More >>
The Love Transformation Project served a hearty breakfast to homeless dads in Louisville for Father's Day.More >>
Finance technology company SmartAsset found that more than 12,000 millennials relocated to Louisville last year, making it the 15th most popular city for the generation in the country.More >>
Western Kentucky University Men's Golf Coach Phillip Hatchett, 55, was killed after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle on Sunday morning.More >>
The suspect told officers she had no idea where she was or how she got there, and was returning from a friend's house.More >>
