Study: Louisville in top 25 cities for millennials

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Young professionals across the country appear to be avoiding big cities like New York and San Francisco. Instead, they're choosing to live in smaller up-and-coming towns, like Louisville.

Louisville ranked 15th in SmartAsset's "Cities Where Millennials are Moving" study for 2018.

Finance technology company SmartAsset found that more than 12,000 millennials relocated to Louisville last year, making it the 15th most popular city for the generation in the country.

An affordable cost of living and job opportunities appeared to be the biggest incentives for relocating.

Louisville ranked just behind Cincinnati, which came in 13th, and Nashville, which ranked 12th.

Seattle topped the list, with Columbia, SC and Sacramento, CA in the second and third place positions. At the bottom of the list? New York City, ranked 25th out of 25 cities.

The migration data came from the U.S. Census bureau. The study looked at immigration and emigration data for 217 cities in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. The cities were ranked by the highest difference between the number who immigrated and number who emigrated.

The Pew Research Center estimates that there are approximately 71 million millennials in the United States. That number will eventually surpass the number of baby boomers in 2019.

