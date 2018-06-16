Ice cream for breakfast? Dippin' Dots cereal is here

A popular ice cream snack is now out in cereal form thanks to General Mills and Walmart.

The two companies teamed up to launch Dippin’ Dots cereal that comes in two flavors, banana split and cookies ‘n cream.

Dippin' Dots cereal will be sold exclusively at Walmart for $3.64 a box.

Two flavors of Dippin' Dots ice cream flavored cereal are coming to U.S. stores soon! Which will you scoop up first: Banana Split or Cookies & Cream? #dippindots #icecream #cereal pic.twitter.com/lUolBtNkAr — General Mills (@GeneralMills) June 14, 2018

