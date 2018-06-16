Fans celebrate Triple Crown winner Justify at 'Downs After Dark'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) – Justify took home racing's top prize, and now he has officially been cemented at Churchill Downs.

A celebration for Triple Crown winner Justify Saturday afternoon brought out the crowds, despite the heat.

“For one reason and one reason only and that’s to see the royalty to see Justify,” fan Kevin Popeck said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ As World Cup plays out, soccer brings Louisville refugees together

+ 8th Annual Monarch Festival to benefit Utica flood relief

+ Five Questions with Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned

Fans cheered him on as he took a victory parade around the paddock. Many hadn’t heard much about him before his racing career began in February. Now, they said, they are dedicated fans.

Schaun Besch drove seven hours from Michigan to see him.

"I'm on cloud nine-and-a-half right now,” Besch said. “I should have been working today but I traded with my coworker because I knew justify was going to win the Triple Crown and he'd be paraded on Stephen Foster night just like they did with American Pharaoh."

Guests got to pose for pictures with Justify’s trophies, too.

“A Triple Crown winner -- it doesn’t come often,” fan Robin Altmeyer said. “It’s absolutely worth it. We came here from Indianapolis to spend the weekend here to enjoy all the festivities.”

Witnessing living history, fans said they’re excited to see what’s next for Justify.

“It’s been the second one in our lifetime with American Pharaoh being the first so it’ll be really interesting to see how he does from now on,” fan Kristina Douglass said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.