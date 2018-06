Louisville, KY (WAVE)

The St. Xavier Tigers outslugged Highlands 10 -6 to capture the Kentucky State Baseball Championship Saturday night in Lexington. The Tigers used a pair of long balls to knock off the Bluebirds as Ryan Nicholson smacked a 2 -run shot and teammate Andrew Littlefield blasted a 3 run homer to spark the Tigers . The title is the 8th for St. Xavier.