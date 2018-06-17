Penn FC rallies to earn draw vs Lou City

(Louisville City FC Release )

Louisville City FC shared a point with visiting Penn FC in a 3-3 draw on Saturday night. The match began a stretch of five games in 14 days for LouCity across all competitions, though four of those five contests are in Louisville.

City trailed inside the opening 15 seconds on a goal from Penn FC’s Lucky Mkosana but scored three unanswered to close out the first half up 3-1. However, goals in the second half from Mkosana again and substitute forward Prince Baffoe helped the Harrisburg natives return home with a draw.

