IMAGES: Viewers share photos of their dads for Father's Day - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

IMAGES: Viewers share photos of their dads for Father's Day

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Derby City Weekend's Amber Powell and her dad Mike. (Source: Amber Powell) Derby City Weekend's Amber Powell and her dad Mike. (Source: Amber Powell)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Father's Day is Sunday, June 17 and WAVE 3 News viewers and staff show how much they love their dads by sharing photos of them with all of WAVE Country.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the images.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly