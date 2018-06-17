1 dead, multiple injured after shooting at New Jersey art festiv - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 dead, multiple injured after shooting at New Jersey art festival

Multiple gunmen opened fire at an Art All Night Festival in New Jersey hours after this photo was taken (Source: Facebook/Art All Night) Multiple gunmen opened fire at an Art All Night Festival in New Jersey hours after this photo was taken (Source: Facebook/Art All Night)

(RNN) - One person is dead and multiple people injured following a shooting at an art festival in New Jersey.

About 20 people are injured, most of them with gunshot wounds. A 13-year old boy is in critical condition.

Multiple people opened fire at the Art All Night festival at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning. The festival is held in an old factory now used as a public space for the community. 

A 33-year-old man, who is believed to be one of the shooters is dead, and another suspect is in custody according to Mercer Counter Prosecutor Angelo Onofri, NJ.com reported.

"And all of a sudden, my brother goes to me, 'You hear that gunfire?' I go, 'It sounds like fireworks.' He said, 'No, that's gunfire.' Next thing you know, we turn around and everybody's running down the street. All hell broke loose," Angelo Nicolo told WPVI.

Police "engaged" at least one of the suspects. The scene was described as chaotic as police tried to respond to the large venue as people ran for cover.

The festival, which began 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon and was to run until 3 p.m. Sunday, is canceled for the rest of the day.

Moms Demand Action, a grassroots movement of Americans demanding reasonable solutions to address our nation’s culture of gun violence, had a booth at the event, according to their Twitter page.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

