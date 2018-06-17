17 shot at New Jersey art festival; prosecutor says it was gang related

Multiple gunmen opened fire at an Art All Night Festival in New Jersey hours after this photo was taken (Source: Facebook/Art All Night)

(RNN) - Multiple people were injured and a suspected gunman died in a shooting at an art festival in New Jersey early on Sunday that authorities have now characterized as related to gang disputes.

A total of 22 were people injured, 17 them with gunshot wounds. Three victims who were in critical condition, including a 13-year old boy, have been upgraded to stable.

One of the suspected shooters died, and another is in critical condition.

Multiple people opened fire at the Art All Night festival at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning. The festival is held in an old factory now used as a public space for the community.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri confirmed in a press conference Sunday evening that 33-year-old Tahaij Wells was the suspect who died. He said Wells had been on parole since February on "homicide related charges."

Onofri said that "numerous physical altercations" had broken out at the venue prior to the shooting, and that police tried to shut down the event as "there was a report that the mood inside the venue had been changing."

"The investigations revealed that the shooting apperas to be related to several gangs - neighborhood gangs from here in the city of Trenton - having a dispute at the venue."

"And all of a sudden, my brother goes to me, 'You hear that gunfire?' I go, 'It sounds like fireworks.' He said, 'No, that's gunfire.' Next thing you know, we turn around and everybody's running down the street. All hell broke loose," Angelo Nicolo told WPVI.

The scene was described as chaotic as police tried to respond to the large venue as people ran for cover.

The festival, which began 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon and was to run until 3 p.m. Sunday, was canceled for the rest of the day.

