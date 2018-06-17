Celebrate National Eat Your Vegetables Day all week long with local farmers markets

Check out these farmers markets in Wave Country that supply fresh produce and other natural products. (Source: Pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - National Eat Your Vegetables Day is Sunday and doctors suggest eating three to five servings of vegetables a day. Sunday is also Father's Day, a day that is synonymous with grilling and well, anything but vegetables.

If you want to celebrate Eat Your Vegetables Day any day of the week, farmers markets are a great option. Visiting farmers markets helps support Wave country communities as well as local businesses.

Here a few farmers markets in WAVE Country that supply produce and other natural products:

The Phoenix Hill NuLu Farmers' Market (NuLu) 1007 East Jefferson at Fresh Start Every Tuesday from May 24 to October 25, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.



(NuLu) Jeffersonville Farmers' Market (Jeffersonville, IN) 227 Pearl St. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon 2014 Allison Lane on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.



(Jeffersonville, IN) New Albany Farmers' Market (New Albany, IN) 202 E Market St. in Downtown New Albany Hours are Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



(New Albany, IN) The Original Bardstown Road Farmers' Market (The Highlands) 1722 Bardstown Road This market is open year-round on Saturdays, hours from April through December from 8 a.m to noon

(The Highlands)

These are just a few of the resources for buying local and handmade products in WAVE country.

