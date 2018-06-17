Homeless Louisville dads celebrate Father's Day

People line up for the Love Transformation Project's free breakfast on Father's Day. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Love Transformation Project serves breakfast to the homeless every week. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Father’s Day wouldn’t be complete without a hearty meal.

“Every Sunday morning, nine o’clock, best breakfast in town,” Calvin Wooten, the founder of the Love Transformation Project, said about the breakfast his organization serves to the homeless every week.

With plates stacked with food, it’s hard to prove Wooten wrong, but cereal, donuts and sausage were not the only things he’s serving up.

“Give me a side hug,” Wooten said, as he hugged those who showed up to eat.

He said his goal is to make people feel full, not just from breakfast, but from the love and hope he’s dishing out.

“Who all is a father here?” Wooten asked the group before saying a prayer.

As hands went up, it was clear that while dads often remind people of home, Wooten said some fathers are living on the streets without one.

“A lot of time, the weight of being out here and not with your kids is heavy,” Wooten said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ IMAGES: Viewers share photos of their dads for Father's Day

+ Love Transformation Project in California Park

+ New 'No Trespassing' signs leave homeless nowhere to go

+ New program connects Louisville families to homeless young adults

He added that he founded the Love Transformation Project three years ago to make all people, fathers included, feel worthwhile after being homeless himself.

“Fifteen and a half years ago, I slept under the college bridge," Wooten said. "I don’t know that God brings things full circle, but this time, he did.”

While the smiles on the faces of those who stopped by Second and Broadway showed that, Wooten admitted Father’s Day can be tough for some.

“Some of the fathers out here have children they haven’t seen in years, or their parents are deceased," Wooten said. "So, we just want to bring a message and bring some hope and love.”

Wooten said he believes the group he leads has prevented violence and drug use in Louisville.

He added that a different program provided by the Love Transformation Project has led 14 people to long term addiction recovery.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.