Homeless Louisville dads celebrate Father's Day

The Love Transformation Project served a hearty breakfast to homeless dads in Louisville for Father's Day.More >>
The Love Transformation Project served a hearty breakfast to homeless dads in Louisville for Father's Day.More >>
Western Kentucky University Men's Golf Coach Phillip Hatchett, 55, was killed after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle on Sunday morning.More >>
Western Kentucky University Men's Golf Coach Phillip Hatchett, 55, was killed after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle on Sunday morning.More >>
The suspect told officers she had no idea where she was or how she got there, and was returning from a friend's house.More >>
The suspect told officers she had no idea where she was or how she got there, and was returning from a friend's house.More >>
It will be several days before the Kentucky Center reopens.More >>
It will be several days before the Kentucky Center reopens.More >>
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.More >>
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.More >>