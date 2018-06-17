WKU Men's Golf Coach killed after being hit by car

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - Western Kentucky University Men's Golf Coach Phillip Hatchett, 55, was killed after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle on Sunday morning.

"Our hearts are broken following the tragic passing of Phillip Hatchett," Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said in a statement on the WKU Sports website. "He was an outstanding individual in every respect, a kind soul liked and respected by all and someone who cared deeply for his players whom he considered family. Phillip exhibited pure class in everything he did. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Beth, and the entire Hatchett family."

Hatchett graduated from WKU in 1985 and was a four-year letterman for the men's golf program. He spent eight seasons as head coach and led a resurgence after taking over in 2010.

The WKU Men's Golf Team recordered five top five performances in 2017-18, with two six-under outings that produced 858 totals. At the end of the season, they had their best conference tournament round since 2008.

Hatchett was a regular on the golf courses of southcenteral Kentucky, where he fostered the development of youth golf in the area. He created the Phillip Hatchett Junior Golf Camp in 2008 to stimulate the game's growth. Since its inception, the group has mentored over 200 young golfers.

