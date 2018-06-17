Indiana Conservation Officers recover body of New Albany man in drowning incident

HARRISON CO., IN (WAVE) - Indiana Conservation Officers have recovered the body of a possible drowning victim, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said on Sunday.

The victim, Albert "Neal" Barger, 48, of New Albany, was found Sunday morning at 10:52 a.m. in Blue River in Harrison County.

The drowning incident happened around 5:45 p.m. near Milltown, the IDNR said. Barger had little swimming experience and was not wearing a life jacket when the incident occurred.

At 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, a 911 call said the victim went missing after he and another member of the paddling group capsized their canoe. Indiana Conservation Officers and other responders arrived on scene and began a recovery effort around 6:00 p.m.

Dive efforts and searches were unsuccessful and were suspended at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers resumed the search at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning and were able to pinpoint the victim's location using two types of side scan sonar devices. ICO Public Safety Divers made the recovery, the DNR said.

