Man killed in deadly New Albany motorcycle crash

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash, the agency said on Sunday evening.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., a person riding a motorcycle collided with a truck on West Street near Ealy Street in New Albany, police said.

The motorcyclist, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

The identity of the man killed will not be released until next of kin is notified, police said.

