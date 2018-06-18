Clark Memorial Bridge reopens following crash

The Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the Second Street Bridge, was shut down due to an accident. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the Second Street Bridge, is open following a crash.

The bridge reopened around 6:20 a.m. Monday.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

