2 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 41st Street and Elliott Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 41st Street and Elliott Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android



Police said it appeared the shooting happened in the street.

The shooting victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.