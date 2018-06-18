World Cup Episode 3: 'Please God, Give the Goal!' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

World Cup Episode 3: 'Please God, Give the Goal!'

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). Sweden's Ola Toivonen grimaces during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). Sweden's Ola Toivonen grimaces during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

By The Associated Press

"PodcastOne Sports Now" co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg examine instant replay through the lens of the most controversial goal in World Cup history - the 1966 "Wembley Goal!" - and suggest the NFL and Major League Baseball should take note of how well the system works in soccer.

More than a half-century later, the words "Wembley Goal" still trigger strong memories in both England and Germany, including ZDF match commentator Oliver Schmidt's recollections of how sad his grandparents became at the mention. London-based Associated Press soccer writer Rob Harris and deputy international sports Chris Lehourites join Litke to help recap and preview the big games at the World Cup.

Also on the show: a recap with Dahlberg and Associated Press golf writer Doug Ferguson of how Brooks Koepka outlasted the filed over a very tough Shinnecock layout to defend his U.S. Open golf title. On the menu: When in doubt, order French fries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • 2018 FIFA World CupWorld Cup & soccer newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Lawmaker wants to ban jokes about Russian team

    The Latest: Lawmaker wants to ban jokes about Russian team

    Monday, June 18 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 13:20:10 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-06-18 18:20:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). South Korea goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo claims a cross during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). South Korea goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo claims a cross during the group F match between Sweden and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Sweden and South Korea are drawing 0-0 at halftime at the World Cup.More >>
    Sweden and South Korea are drawing 0-0 at halftime at the World Cup.More >>

  • FIFA charges Mexico after fans chant anti-gay slur

    FIFA charges Mexico after fans chant anti-gay slur

    Monday, June 18 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 15:20:26 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-06-18 18:20:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer gestures during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer gestures during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
    FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Mexico after its fans used an anti-gay slur during the team's 1-0 win over Germany.More >>
    FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Mexico after its fans used an anti-gay slur during the team's 1-0 win over Germany.More >>

  • Brazil in an unusual spot after a draw to open World Cup

    Brazil in an unusual spot after a draw to open World Cup

    Monday, June 18 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-06-18 12:00:11 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 2:03 PM EDT2018-06-18 18:03:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andre Penner). Brazil's Neymar gestures during the group E match against Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Andre Penner). Brazil's Neymar gestures during the group E match against Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
    Five-time World Cup champion Brazil finds itself in unfamiliar territory after a draw to open the World Cup; the last time it didn't win its first match, Pele had just retired.More >>
    Five-time World Cup champion Brazil finds itself in unfamiliar territory after a draw to open the World Cup; the last time it didn't win its first match, Pele had just retired.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly