Del Monte voluntarily recalls veggie trays for possible parasite contamination

(WTOL) - Del Monte Fresh Produce announced a voluntary recall Monday of 6-ounce, 12-ounce and 28-ounce vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots, and dill dip.

The recall was issued in the midst of a multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora illnesses. Del Monte says the veggie trays could possibly be contaminated with Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause Cyclosporiasis.

The CDC says Cyclosporiasis is usually non-life threatening, but can come with symptoms such as:

Watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Cramping

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Vomiting

Low-grade fever

The veggie trays were sold to retailers in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa and have a "Best If Enjoyed By" date of June 17, 2018 or earlier.

Product Name Most Recent Best By Date Components UPC Code Del Monte 6 oz. Veg Tray w/dip 6/17/2018 Baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and dill dip 7 1752472715 2 Del Monte 12 oz. Veg Tray w/dip 6/17/2018 Baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and dill dip 7 1752472518 9 Del Monte 28 oz. Small Veg Tray w/dip 6/17/2018 Baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks and dill dip 7 1752478604 3

The product was distributed to:

Kwik Trip

Kwik Star

Demond's

Sentry

Potash

Meehan's

Country Market

Food Max Supermarket

Peapod

Anyone who believes they bought any of the affected products should dispose of them.

