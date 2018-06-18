Del Monte voluntarily recalls veggie trays for possible parasite - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Del Monte voluntarily recalls veggie trays for possible parasite contamination

(WTOL) - Del Monte Fresh Produce announced a voluntary recall Monday of 6-ounce, 12-ounce and 28-ounce vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots, and dill dip.

The recall was issued in the midst of a multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora illnesses. Del Monte says the veggie trays could possibly be contaminated with  Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause Cyclosporiasis.

The CDC says Cyclosporiasis is usually non-life threatening, but can come with symptoms such as:

  • Watery diarrhea
  • Loss of appetite
  • Weight loss
  • Cramping
  • Bloating
  • Increased gas
  • Nausea
  • Fatigue
  • Vomiting
  • Low-grade fever

The veggie trays were sold to retailers in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa and have a "Best If Enjoyed By" date of June 17, 2018 or earlier.

Product Name Most Recent Best By Date Components UPC Code
Del Monte 6 oz. Veg Tray w/dip
6/17/2018
Baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and dill dip
7 1752472715 2
Del Monte 12 oz. Veg Tray w/dip
6/17/2018
Baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and dill dip
7 1752472518 9
Del Monte 28 oz. Small Veg Tray w/dip
6/17/2018
Baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks and dill dip
7 1752478604 3

The product was distributed to:

  • Kwik Trip
  • Kwik Star
  • Demond's
  • Sentry
  • Potash
  • Meehan's
  • Country Market
  • Food Max Supermarket
  • Peapod

Anyone who believes they bought any of the affected products should dispose of them.

