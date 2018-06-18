Officer's tweet on pulling over slow driver in left lane goes viral

An officer in Indiana is getting praise after he pulled over a slow driver in the left lane last weekend. He sent a tweet about the incident, which has gone viral.

Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said in the tweet that he noticed a major backup while traveling on I-65.

He said the driver who caused the backup was driving slowly in the left lane. He had stopped the car for the violation.

I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.



Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass. pic.twitter.com/tePjJ1Xigy — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 16, 2018

"The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane," Wheeles wrote in his Tweet. "Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass."

Wheeles had shared a photo of the vehicle in his message, which has been shared nearly 17,000 times. Many of the users praised the officer for pulling over the slow driver.

One user, in particular, asked Wheeles if the rule applies to drivers obeying the speed limit in the left lane. Wheeles had responded to the viewer.

The spirit of the law is that since many people drive well above the speed limit, it creates an “accordion effect” as traffic starts backing up behind the slower vehicle. This is where many of our crashes occur on the interstates. It’s all in the name of safety. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 17, 2018

Another user asked the officer if he could transfer to Florida. "Sounds great to me," Wheeles replied.

Can you transfer to Florida and patrol? — J.R. (@JR_postal) June 17, 2018

I could maybe become a “Snow Bird” and patrol Florida from November through February. Sounds great to me... — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 17, 2018

