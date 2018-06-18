Grandmother to attend trial for NKY crash that killed family, says driver 'a monster'

Daniel Greis, the driver charged with five counts of murder appeared in court Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW)

Jury selection will begin on Tuesday for the man charged in a crash that killed a family of five in October, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Daniel Greis, 57, was said to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he collided head-on with a car on Staffordsburg Road in Kenton County on Oct. 26.

Sanders revealed that the “black box” in Greis’ car showed he was traveling at 96 mph with the accelerator to the floor. Staffordsburg Road has a 55 mph speed limit.

The crash killed 27-year-old Samantha Malohn, 26-year-old Rodney Pollitt and their three children; Hailieann, 9, Brenden, 8, and 6-year-old Cailie.

"I would like to know where he was going in such a hurry," said Vivian Cooper, grandmother to Malohn and great-grandmother to the children.

[Related: Prosecutor: Man charged in crash that killed NKY family was driving 96 mph]

Greis was charged with five counts of murder.

Jury selection begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to last all morning.

The trial is expected to last two weeks. Cooper says she wants to be at the trial every day.

"There are no words," she said. "He is a monster in my eyes."

If convicted, Greis could face life in prison.

“His actions were in such disregard for the value of human life that they rise to the level of wanton murder,” Sanders said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.