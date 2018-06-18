Multi-vehicle crash in construction zone closes I-65 South in Hart Co.

MUNFORDVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash involving at least eight vehicles that happened in a construction zone has blocked all lanes of southbound Interstate 65 in northern Hart County.

According to Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green, the crash happened the 66 mile marker between Munfordville and Bonnieville.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has set up a detour at Exit 71 in Bonnieville. Traffic is being directed to US 31W and can rejoin I-65 at Exit 65 in Munfordville.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Officer's tweet on pulling over slow left lane goes viral

+ Motorcyclist killed in New Albany crash identified

+ 3 dead in Indiana crash blamed on wrong-way driver

KYTC says it is expected to take four hours or more to clear the accident and that drivers heading southbound.

With significant southbound delays expected, KYTC also suggests that motorists consider using US 31E from Hodgenville or even Western Kentucky Parkway to William Natcher Parkway routes via Exit 91 to get around the crash area.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.