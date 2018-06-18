Pain clinic reopens after FBI raid; patients still having problems

The office opened back up on June 15, but WAVE 3 News learned patients who need their medication are still going through loop holes. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Maira Ansari)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pain management clinic that was closed after it was raided by the FBI and DEA is back open.

The three offices of Bluegrass Pain Consultants in Louisville and LaGrange abruptly closed on June 12, 2018.

Patients who had appointments and those whose prescriptions were running out were left in limbo not knowing what to do to get the medication that they need. The office opened back up on June 15, but WAVE 3 News learned patients who need their medication are still going through loopholes.

Several patients continue to contact WAVE 3 News because they don't know what to do.

WAVE 3 News reporter Maira Ansari went looking for answers from officials at Bluegrass Pain Consultants off Dutchmans Parkway on Monday and was asked to leave.



The office issued a statement saying:

"For over 10 years we have been proud to provide exceptional patient care to our community. We look forward to continuing to serve our patients and ware grateful for their continued trust. - Christopher L. Nelson, M.D. DABPM, FIPP."

Law enforcement officers were in and out of the Bluegrass Pain Consultants offices in Louisville and LaGrange on June 12. The offices are located at 10241 Champion Farms Drive in Louisville, 6400 Dutchmans Parkway, Suite 60 in Louisville and 1009 New Moody Lane in LaGrange.

The FBI, DEA, Kentucky State Police and LMPD were at the offices taking in empty boxes and coming out with them full of evidence and taken out in a moving van. Law enforcement wouldn't say why they were investigating.

The FBI sent a statement to WAVE 3 News last week:

"We {FBI} are conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at multiple locations around Louisville as part of an ongoing investigation. Since it's an ongoing investigation, we do not have further comment. There is no danger to the community."

The FBI said they had no additional information since then.

On Monday, patients told WAVE 3 News that some pharmacies were refusing to fill prescriptions from Bluegrass Pain Consultants because they are under investigation. One patient from New Albany said she able to get her prescription on Friday and tried getting it filled at Kroger and was denied. She then turned to Walmart and was denied again. On Monday afternoon she finally was able to get her medication from a Walgreens.

Another patient who is out of his medication wasn't able to see anyone last week when the office was closed and now has to wait till July 10 to get an appointment at the office. He told WAVE 3 News he doesn't know what he will do since he will be in so much pain until he can get his medicine.

According to the Bluegrass Pain Consultants website, they offer treatment of chronic and acute pain. Dr. Christopher Nelson is the President/CEO and Dr. Brandon Sutton and Dr. Alexander Sinofsky are also physicians with the group.

WAVE 3 News did reach out to experts in the medical field and they advise that if patients cannot get their prescription or an appointment at Bluegrass Pain Consultants they should contact their doctor who originally referred them to Bluegrass Pain Consultants to find out what to do next.

