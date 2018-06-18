So. Indiana town wins baseball field makeover from MLB

Work is underway in Austin, Indiana to refurbish the baseball field at Austin Community Park. (Source: MLB/Scotts)

AUSTIN, IN (WAVE) - Work is underway in Austin, Indiana to refurbish the baseball field at Austin Community Park.

Thanks to a contest by Major League Baseball and Scotts Lawn Care, Austin will receive a complete field refurbishing.

Austin was one of four finalists in the competition, and cited the city's 2015 HIV outbreak as a reason for the town needing something to be proud of.

The competition received more than 350 grant applications, of which fields in Austin, Los Angeles, Kansas City and Passaic, N.J. were chosen as finalists.

The team's finalist video cites a need for proper infield grading, leveling of infield surface and addition of sod for infield grass.

Dates for completion and dedication of the new field are not known yet.

