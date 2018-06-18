3 from Ohio dead in Indiana crash blamed on wrong-way driver - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

3 from Ohio dead in Indiana crash blamed on wrong-way driver

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say three people from Ohio died following a four-vehicle crash in northern Indiana that also killed a wrong-way driver.

The crash happened Sunday along the Indiana Toll Road near Mishawaka.

State police were responding to a call about a vehicle driven erratically along the eastbound lanes when it turned around and headed westbound in the eastbound lanes. Police say the wrong-way driver collided with an SUV and a truck. A car also crashed.

Police say three passengers in the SUV died, including 42-year-old Denita Rice, 1-year-old Bryson Rice and 12-year-old Makayla Lanier. Police say the SUV driver and another child were taken to a hospital. Those in the SUV were from Painesville, Ohio.

Police said Monday 32-year-old Chintan Patel of South Bend, identified as the wrong-way driver, also died.

