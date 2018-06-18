Crews battle fire at Okolona recycling facility

The fire took several hours to put out (Source: Okolona Fire)

The fire took several hours to put out (Source: Okolona Fire)

The fire took several hours to put out (Source: Okolona Fire)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews from several departments battled a fire at an Okolona recycling facility Monday morning.

Okolona Fire's Mike Allendorf confirmed crews were dispatched to a fire in the 7100 block of Grade Lane, that's ISA Recycling.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m., and once on scene, crews found a large fire, with flames and smoke showing. Okolona, Fairdale, Camp Taylor, Beuchel and McMahan Fire Departments assisted in putting out the first.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Multi-vehicle crash in construction zone closes I-65 South in Hart Co.

+ Kentucky State Fair looking for entries in 31 categories

+ So. Indiana town wins baseball field makeover from MLB

Crews were on scene for more than two hours fighting the fire, which took place in a large pile of scrap.

Okolona Fire suspects a flammable powder was brought in, refused by ISA, but the residue remained. It's unknown how it ignited.

Grade Lane was closed while crews ewre on scene, and MSD and Metro Louisville Health inspected to make sure the water runoff wasn't impacted.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.