Bardstown man charged with impersonating police officer

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Bardstown man was allegedly attempting to pull someone over, when he was pulled over by an actual Bardstown Police officer.

According to the arrest citation, Tyler James Boynton-Vannattan pulled up behind a driver on west Broadway Ave in Bardstown just before 1 a.m.

Police say Boynton-Vannattan was displaying flashing LED lights in his dash and was operating a siren.

The driver of the car infront of Boynton-Vannattan called the police, and a third driver who witnessed it all pulled up behind Boynton-Vannattan to corroborate his story when the police came.

When police got on scene and approached Boynton-Vannattan's vehicle, they saw he had a bronze badge in the car that said "commissioned, special, support dog ID, partial access". Boynton-Vannattan admitted he did not have a support animal with him.

He was charged with one count of impersonating an officer of the peace.

