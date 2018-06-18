Approval given for merger of Sullivan University, two colleges

Sullivan University, the Sullivan College of Technology and Design (SCTD) and Spencerian College will become a single entity known as Sullivan University. Photo source: Sullivan University)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The proposed merger of three Louisville area post-secondary educational institutions into one has been approved.

Effective June 22, Sullivan University, the Sullivan College of Technology and Design (SCTD) and Spencerian College will become a single entity known as Sullivan University. The merger was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

The current SCTD campus on Atkinson Square Drive will become part of Sullivan University, as will Spencerian College, which recently moved into a new location on DuPont Circle in St. Matthews, the school said in a statement. Campuses in Lexington which currently house both Sullivan University and Spencerian College will continue to operate as Sullivan University.

Founded in 1962, Sullivan University awards Associate, Bachelor’s, Master's, and Doctoral degrees. Since 1982, Sullivan has also operated an extension on the U.S. Army Post at Fort Knox for military members and veterans.

