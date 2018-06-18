District Court rules Louisville Metro cannot restrict food truck locations, must remove 'No Food Truck' signs

The United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky ruled in favor of food truck owners and operators with a consent decree released Monday (Source: flickr.com/southbeachcars)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky ruled in favor of food truck owners and operators with a consent decree released Monday.

The consent decree in the case of Troy King and Robert Martin, two food truck owner/operators v. Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government, said the metro government cannot restrict where food trucks park.

This consent decree rules that Louisville Metro's ordinance restricting food trucks from parking within 150 feet of other restaurants or food service establishments serving similar food is prohibited.

Read the full consent decree here:

"These entities will not enforce any ordinances, administrative rules, or policies in a manner that prohibits mobile food unit vendors from conducting vending operations solely because they are within a certain distance of another commercial food establishment, including but not limited to restaurants, cafés, or other eating establishments," the decree says in part. "Louisville Metro’s rights to govern its restaurants, roads and rights of way to protect public safety, convenience, or health remains unaffected by this Consent Decree."

It also mandated that all street signage reading "No Food Trucks" or with similar messages must be removed immediately, and cease installing any new street signs with that language.

In addition, any pending tickets issued to mobile food unit vendors for violations relating to this specific code are dismissed, and won't be considered when issuing or renewing mobile food unit vending licenses.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.