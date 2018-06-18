Emcee, speakers confirmed for Fancy Farm 138

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The emcee and several speakers have been confirmed for this year's Fancy Farm.

The event will be emceed by Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles (R).

Confirmed speakers on the republican side include Representative Richard Heath and Congressman James Comer.

On the other side of the aisle, democrats confirmed coming are Secretary of State Allison Lundergan Grimes and candidate for Congress Paul Walker.

The full list of speakers has not been released.

Fancy Farm 138 will take place on August 4th.

