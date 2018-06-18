Kentucky Center repairs continue, for Floyd Central the 'show must go on'

The damage to the Kentucky Center is visible from the street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Center for the Arts will again be closed Tuesday as employees and theater companies re-group from last week's fire.

The impact on the arts community is still being felt after sparks from a roof contractor's grinder led to the three-alarm fire. There are some positive developments for the Kentucky Center, as officials say they are very fortunate that the artwork inside has been evaluated and is in great shape, including the John Chamberlain artwork that had a near waterfall behind it as fire crews worked to put out the fire.

"Conservators were in Sunday and gave a 100 percent seal," said Kentucky Center's Senior Marketing Manager Christian Adelberg. "There is no problem, no danger of corrosion, and it has been re-wrapped and is perfectly safe again. Right now our primary concern is making sure that our building is 100 percent safe."

After the Center was closed to the public early this week, a building inspector will give the final thumbs-up on which shows will continue as scheduled. As crews remain hard at work cleaning the air inside the Kentucky Center, Floyd Central decided it's production of Disney's Newsies scheduled for June 22, 23 in Whitney Hall will go on.

"I got a text message from one of our parents saying, call me now!," Floyd Central Theatre Arts Director Robbie Steiner said.

"He was like 'so, the Kentucky Center is currently on fire.'" Theatre student Natalie Hartman, who's a dancer in the production, said. "It didn't sink in until they saw video of the fire on the news.

Devin Stock helped lead his classmates in the build of the impressive steel set that was ready to take to Louisville's big stage.

"I'm definitely upset," Stock said. "This is a great set probably the best I've seen."

When they weren't able to find other venues that could fit the large show in Louisville, they decided go to back to the school.

"We decided, we would do three shows here instead of the two," Steiner said.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday the cast will be performing at the high school and the tickets are going fast. Louisville visitors to Floyd Central to see the show will get to see its large theater, seating more than 800 people.

"Floyd Central Theatre Arts facility is amazing," Adelberg said.

The Floyd Central cast and it's director are also hopeful the next time the Kentucky Center has an opening, they'll be first on the list.

"I think it's almost better because we get those connections as well," Hartman said. "But we also still get to show everyone what we can do, even if it doesn't have to be [ at the Kentucky Center]."

The Kentucky Center automatically issued ticket buyers refunds for Newsies. They can re-purchase tickets from the Floyd Central Theatre box office.

The group will also perform Newsies at the International Thespian Festival next week in Lincoln, Nebraska.

