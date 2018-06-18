Fun camps, programs available for kids this summer

School is out, but kids are still busy. Several summer camps are filling up around the Louisville metro area. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- School is out, but kids are still busy. Several summer camps are filling up around the Louisville metro area.

"They have the book mobiles here, free wifi, they will take some field trips," Ben Johnson, Metro Parks Assistant Director of Recreation said about the Park Hill Community Center. The center is hosting what Metro Parks calls "open programming", in partnership with JCPS.

Kids get three meals per day and pay a fee of $20 a month to be a part of the program.

According to the American Camp Association, the average day camp cost is $304 per week.

“There's still something about paying something that you're going to have a little bit more ownership,” Johnson said. “We also want people to fill out paperwork so we know who we have in the facility, emergency contacts and we also want to build relationships with the young people."

Some Metro Parks camps and programs are remaining open until 10 p.m. this year for teenagers.

If you're able to spend a little more on your child, you could give taekwondo a try.

"Once they walk in the building, they're pretty much active the entire time that they're here,” Mimi Hwang, Director of Operations at Hwang’s Martial Arts said.

Students aren't limited to the martial arts for the summer.

"There's science week, board breaking week, chess week, fire and safety,” Hwang said.

The goal of stimulating young minds is the same for most summer camps and programs in the city.

"So that the kids stay active all summer long,” Mimi Hwang said.

