Couple arrested after police find adult daughter in cage amid feces, urine

Tito Felix and his wife, Shannon, allegedly locked their 18-year-old daughter in a cage. (Source: Madison County Detention Center)

(WAVE) - Two Kentucky parents are accused of locking their 18-year-old daughter in a cage.

Police in Richmond performed a welfare check at a home Friday.

Shannon Felix allowed investigators into the home, telling them her daughter suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome, Lexington TV station WLEX reported.

Investigators said they found the daughter locked in a large, wooden cage.

The room the cage was in contained a toilet that was full of urine and feces, WLEX reported.

Felix told them them her daughter would get up in the middle of the night and wander around, so that's why she was in the cage.

Felix and her husband Tito were arrested and charged with criminal abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

