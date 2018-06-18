Copy-This Hour: Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

BRIBERY TRIAL

Lobbyist convicted of Kentucky deputy attorney general bribe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Democratic lobbyist has been convicted of bribing Kentucky's No. 2 law enforcement officer to win contracts for some outside law firms.

But the federal jury found James Sullivan not guilty of three other charges that accused him of bribing a state official to maintain a lucrative state contract for one of his clients.

The jury deliberated for more than 10 hours over two days before reaching a verdict Monday. Their guilty verdict appeared to hinge on a secret recording of Sullivan handing former Deputy Attorney General Tim Longmeyer $1,000 in a parking lot in 2016. Sullivan was hoping to win a contract for some outside law firms.

Longmeyer is serving 70 months for an unrelated kickback scheme involving the state's employee health insurance plan.

Sullivan's sentencing is Sept. 6. He remains free on bond.

FORMER OFFICER CONVICTED

Ex-police officer convicted of arrest without probable cause

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky police officer has been convicted of arresting a person without probable cause.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Monday that William Dukes Jr. was found guilty last week after five days of trial in federal court in Owensboro. The release said testimony indicated Dukes arrested the person because the person called several law enforcement agencies seeking to file a complaint against him.

Dukes was acquitted of violating the person's First Amendment rights and of obstruction of justice.

Dukes is a former sergeant with the Providence, Kentucky, Police Department. His lawyer, William M. Butler Jr., didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Owensboro. Dukes remains free on bond

FRISCH'S-COCA-COLA

Frisch's announces return of Coca-Cola to restaurants

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Cincinnati-based restaurant chain has announced the return of Coca-Cola products to its Big Boy restaurants.

Frisch's announced Monday that the switchover from Pepsi will be complete by September. The restaurants dropped Coke in 2013, sparking outrage from patrons with fond memories of the pairing of the two brands.

Frisch's CEO Jason Vaughn said Coca-Cola is among the most requested items at the stores.

Atlanta-based private equity firm NRD Capital bought the chain from its family ownership in 2015. Long an iconic Cincinnati brand, Frisch's has the Big Boy trademark in the region and there are a total of 121 restaurants in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

JAIL CANTEEN FUNDS-AG

AG: Reverses course on use of canteen funds for jail cameras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky attorney general's office has reversed course on whether jail canteen funds can be used to purchase security cameras in jails.

AG spokesman Terry Sebastian said Monday an updated opinion will say such purchases are permissible. He says the AG's office overlooked a new state law when its initial opinion said canteen funds should not be used for jailhouse cameras.

The law, enacted by Kentucky legislators this year, allows canteen funds to enhance jailhouse safety. The measure carried an emergency clause, allowing it to take effect immediately.

The AG's office took up the issue in response to a question from LaRue County Attorney Kyle Williamson. He asked whether state law governing expenditure of jail canteen funds allows for the purchase of cameras for the safety and protection of inmates.

SON KILLED-FATHER CHARGED

Kentucky man charged with killing son on Father's Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is charged with fatally shooting his adult son on Father's Day.

Lexington news outlets report that an arrest citation says 45-year-old James Hendron Jr. was charged with murder-domestic violence Sunday in the death of 23-year-old Austin Hendron.

Lexington police Lt. Nathaniel Muller says officers were called Sunday evening to an argument in a driveway involving a weapon. They arrived to find the younger man, who was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. The Fayette County Coroner's Office said Austin Hendron died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Online jail records don't list an attorney for James Hendron.

WESTERN KENTUCKY-GOLF COACH

Western Kentucky coach dies in bicycling accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Western Kentucky says its men's golf coach has died in a bicycling accident.

A statement from the school says Phillip Hatchett died Sunday morning after a vehicle struck the bicycle he was riding. He was 55.

The Daily News in Bowling Green cited the Logan County Sheriff's Department in reporting that Hatchett was cycling with five others on U.S. 68 when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Robert D. Stokes, who told deputies the collision happened before he could get over into the left lane.

A statement from Western Kentucky Athletic Director Todd Stewart called Hatchett a "kind soul" who cared deeply for his players and was liked and respected by all who knew him.

Hatchett was named coach in 2010. The school had five top-five performances as a team in 2017-18 and finished the season with their best conference tournament round since 2008.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.