Nationals get RHP Kelvin Herrera from Royals for 3 players

WASHINGTON (AP) - Right-hander Kelvin Herrera has been acquired by the Washington Nationals from the Kansas City Royals for three minor leaguers.
The Nationals sent infielder Kelvin Gutierrez, outfielder Blake Perkins and right-hander Yohanse Morel to Kansas City in the deal announced Monday during Washington's doubleheader against the New York Yankees.
Herrera has 14 saves and a 1.05 ERA this season. He's allowed three earned runs in 25 2/3 innings while striking out 22 batters and walking two.
He is a two-time AL All-Star who helped Kansas City win the 2015 World Series. He is 23-27 with 57 saves and a 2.75 ERA across 442 games in relief over eight seasons in the majors.
Herrera joins lefty closer Sean Doolittle and eighth-inning righty Ryan Madson in the back of Washington's bullpen. Brandon Kintzler, the usual seventh-inning man for Washington, went on the disabled list June 10 with a right forearm flexor strain.
