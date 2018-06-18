Protesters don't want another liquor store on Poplar Level Road

Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin is leading a charge against another liquor store opening on Poplar Level Road. (Source: Pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A small group of protesters took to Louisville streets Monday night to voice their opposition to a liquor store planned for the Newburg neighborhood.

A company called "Samual Incorporated" has applied for a liquor license for a location on Poplar Level Road, where a Moby Dick's restaurant once stood.

Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin organized the protest.

Shanklin said there are already 19 stores that sell liquor within a one-mile radius, including a dozen on Poplar Level Road alone.

The location is near two JCPS schools.

"Even the Dollar Store sells liquor," Shanklin said. "Twelve of them. Every place down here sells liquor. You can't get a loaf of bread or a gallon of milk. But I could buy some liquor if I want to."

Shanklin, a Democrat who represents the Metro's 2nd District, said she would rather see a restaurant or grocery store move in to the location.

