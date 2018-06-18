City unveils 'Reimagine 9th Street' plan that includes bike lanes, green space

The Queens Quay Bike Path, in Toronto, Canada, is highlighted here and was used to inform Louisville's just-unveiled Reimagine 9th Street plan.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For many, it's the gateway into downtown Louisville.

Now, big changes could be coming to a stretch of 9th Street.

The city on Monday unveiled the first drafts of its Reimagine 9th Street plan.

Three different options were developed, each based on an existing layout in cities around the world, including Toronto and Montreal.

Each design adds bike lanes, some of which would be part of the median, which would expand to add green spaces where people can sit and relax.

Right now, the city is gathering feedback on the proposals.

Construction could begin in 2020.

