State lawmakers kick off discussions about sports gambling in Kentucky

A bipartisan group has formed in Frankfort to begin laying the groundwork for new sports betting laws in Kentucky. It comes after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows states to decide their own fate on sports betting.More >>
For many, it's the gateway into downtown Louisville. Now, big changes could be coming to a stretch of 9th Street.More >>
A company called "Samual Incorporated" has applied for a liquor license for a location on Poplar Level Road, where a Moby Dick's restaurant once stood.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green, the crash happened the 66 mile marker between Munfordville and Bonnieville.More >>
A Democratic lobbyist has been convicted of bribing Kentucky's No. 2 law enforcement officer to win contracts for some outside law firms.More >>
