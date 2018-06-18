State lawmakers kick off discussions about sports gambling in Kentucky

State lawmakers are in early discussions about whether to legalize sports betting in Kentucky. (Source: Pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bipartisan group has formed in Frankfort to begin laying the groundwork for new sports betting laws in Kentucky.

It comes after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows states to decide their own fate on sports betting.

Supporters say it could pump an extra $5 to $26 million into Kentucky's economy each year.

"If Kentucky doesn't do it, then we're gonna miss out on the revenue generated, while we watch all the states around us get that money," Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, said Monday. "So once again this is an issue where we shouldn't be the last to do it, we shouldn't dig our heads in the sand. Let's come up with a framework. Let's put it together and let's go ahead and pass it."

Lawmakers want to allow betting on professional and some college sports, but no high school or lower-level games.

The panel hopes to develop companion bills for each chamber so they can quickly get a vote when the General Assembly convenes in January.

