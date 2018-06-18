Already past budget, LMPD Explorer sex scandal investigation sparks new questions

The ongoing investigation into the LMPD Explorer sex scandal is raising new questions. (Source: WAVE 3 News file photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are new questions swirling around Mayor Greg Fischer's investigation of the LMPD Explorer sex scandal.

WAVE 3 News already has reported that the investigation was over budget.

But now, heavily-redacted invoices obtained by WAVE 3 News raise questions about who investigator Kerry Harvey was speaking to when he billed the city more than $70,000.

The document lists conversations with Fischer, Metro Council President David James and a possible meeting with LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

But, huge sections of Harvey's conversations are redacted.

James said he's working with an attorney to have those names made public, but the city claims revealing the names could jeopardize the investigation.

