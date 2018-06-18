Already past budget, LMPD Explorer sex scandal investigation sparks new questions

Investigators said they found the daughter locked in a large, wooden cage.More >>
Investigators said they found the daughter locked in a large, wooden cage.More >>
A company called "Samual Incorporated" has applied for a liquor license for a location on Poplar Level Road, where a Moby Dick's restaurant once stood.More >>
A company called "Samual Incorporated" has applied for a liquor license for a location on Poplar Level Road, where a Moby Dick's restaurant once stood.More >>
A bipartisan group has formed in Frankfort to begin laying the groundwork for new sports betting laws in Kentucky. It comes after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows states to decide their own fate on sports betting.More >>
A bipartisan group has formed in Frankfort to begin laying the groundwork for new sports betting laws in Kentucky. It comes after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows states to decide their own fate on sports betting.More >>
There are new questions swirling around Mayor Greg Fischer's investigation of the LMPD Explorer sex scandal.More >>
There are new questions swirling around Mayor Greg Fischer's investigation of the LMPD Explorer sex scandal.More >>
For many, it's the gateway into downtown Louisville. Now, big changes could be coming to a stretch of 9th Street.More >>
For many, it's the gateway into downtown Louisville. Now, big changes could be coming to a stretch of 9th Street.More >>