Sunstrand, residents at nearby apartment building still battling over noise

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Neighbors in the Irish Hill neighborhood continue to sort out noise complaints.

The Code Enforcement Board continued Sunstrand's hearing until Aug. 17.

In April, the sustainable materials company stood in front of the board facing $12,000 in fines.

Residents and the developer of the new apartment complex Axis nearby have filed more than 30 noise complaints.

Industrial fans are the source of the noise; some residents say they can hear the fans at all hours of the night.

After months of complaints, Sunstrand installed noise mitigators to comply with the city's noise ordinance. Sunstrand has another 60 days to install the final muffler that has been on order.

The board will then decide if the improvements are enough, and if the money spent on the equipment will be deducted from the fines Sunstrand is facing.

